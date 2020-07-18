Tigers' Zimmermann to miss much of year with forearm strain

Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann is going on the 45-day injured list because of a strained right forearm.

Manager Ron Gardenhire said Saturday that the right-hander doesn't need surgery and could return at the end of this abbreviated season. But this move obviously means he won't be pitching much this year, if at all.

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - AUGUST 17: Jordan Zimmermann #27 of the Detroit Tigers walks off of the mound after the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 17, 2019 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Expand

“He’s going to rehab,” Gardenhire said. “He played catch a couple of times. Feels fine, and then it starts getting a little sore, so now it’s just about doing the rehab and going from there.”

This is the final year of Zimmermann’s contract with Detroit. He went 1-13 with a 6.91 ERA last year and has struggled to stay healthy while with the Tigers. He has a 5.61 ERA in four seasons with Detroit

Zimmermann's latest injury takes away one option for Gardenhire's starting rotation. Holdovers Matthew Boyd and Spencer Turnbull are back, along with Daniel Norris and Tyler Alexander.

Detroit also has several intriguing pitching prospects — including Casey Mize, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft — who could contribute at some point.

