The cheapest day to buy beer, wine
Ashleigh Evans, Detroit Mommy Blogger, has been working with mobile shopping app Ibotta, and they just did a massive three-year study on the best days to buy beer, ice cream, snacks and wine, and other common goodies.
Birmingham Restaurant Week Jan. 30 - Feb. 10
Lori Rondello from the City of Birmingham and Chef Craig Hilliker from Mitchell's Fish Market join us in the FOX 2 Cooking School.
Carnival rolls out Ocean Medallion pass
Cruise Guy Stewart Chiron joins us on The Nine.
Living the Life: Vacationing in Michigan on the cheap
Travel expert Val Gonzales joins us on this episode of Living the Life.