Preparing pan roasted salmon with Michigan sweet corn

What better way to enjoy a Michigan summer, short as it is, with a most Michigan-centric meal: salmon roasted or grilled with some sweet corn.

Chef Jim Oppat with Andiamo shows us the best way to prepare the meal, complete with a marinade for the protein.

Grilled or Pan Roasted Salmon with Michigan Sweet Corn Basil Broth and Pea Shoots

Ingredients as needed for 4 people:

1.5-2 pounds Raw salmon fillets, also walleye or halibut

1 recipe Marinade from below

1 recipe Michigan Sweet Corn Broth from below

1 cup Pea shoots, toss with drizzle olive oil, lemon and salt

Recipe

Purchase the salmon, walleye or halibut from a reputable source; shrimp are sold in counts per pound. Marinate the protein up to 2 hours before meal time under refrigeration. Either in a hot skillet or on the grill carefully cook the fish fillets until they are firm and opaque, do not overcook the fish, use a digital thermometer to cook to 145 F. Ladle about 4 ounces of the Michigan Sweet Corn Basil Broth into a rimmed bowl or plate and neatly arrange the shrimp around the plate. Garnish with a small amount of pea shoots in the center of the plate for flavor and texture contrast as well as optical appeal. Get creative by changing the protein and some of the other ingredients to suit your tastes.

Marinade for Shrimp or Fish

Ingredients: (enough for 3-4 # of fresh seafood)

6 fluid oz Olive oil

2 Fluid oz Lemon, grapefruit, lime or orange juice

2 cloves Garlic, minced

1 tsp. Salt

1 tsp. Fresh ground pepper

1 Tb Parsley, Basil or Cilantro, chopped (based on flavor pairing of other items)

Method:

Mix all ingredients together and pour over fish or shellfish and refrigerate for 30 minutes or up to 2 hours. Normally one would not put salt in a marinade, but for fish, along with the acid, it helps to firm up the protein while it is marinating and makes it easier to grill or sauté as it will be less likely to fall apart during the cooking process Wine marinade: Replace the citrus juice with dry white wine or vermouth. Substitute shallots for the garlic.

Michigan Sweet Corn Basil Broth

Ingredients to make approximately 1.5 quarts of broth:

1 pound Fresh cut Michigan sweet corn (cut from about 6 fresh ears)

1 quart Chicken or light vegetable stock

2 Tbls Fresh squeezed lemon juice

1 pound Assorted mushrooms (shiitake, oyster, button)

½ cup Fresh parsley, chopped

¼ cup Fresh basil, chiffonade

2 ounces Extra virgin olive oil

To taste Salt and pepper

Optional White truffle oil (1/2 teaspoon)

Optional Crème (2 ounces)

Method: