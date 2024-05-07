Recipe: Baby kale medley salad from Czapski's Kitchen

Make this fresh salad from Czapski's Kitchen at home.

Spring mix

Baby kale

Romaine

1/2 cup chopped green onion

1 cup crumbled feta cheese

1/2 cup sliced radish

1 cup sun dried cranberries

1 cup pecans (toasted optional)

Toss the 3 lettuce together with all the ingredients.

Toss with dressing or leave dressing on the side.

Dressing:

Blend together

1 cup veg oil

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1/4 cup honey

3 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons sugar