Recipe: Baby kale medley salad from Czapski's Kitchen

Published  May 7, 2024 11:19am EDT
Cooking School
FOX 2 Detroit

Czapski's Kitchen baby kale medley salad

Treat mom to a special salad this Mother's Day with this recipe from Czapski's Kitchen.

Spring mix
Baby kale
Romaine

1/2 cup chopped green onion
1 cup crumbled feta cheese
1/2 cup sliced radish
1 cup sun dried cranberries
1 cup pecans (toasted optional)

Toss the 3 lettuce together with all the ingredients.

Toss with dressing or leave dressing on the side.

Dressing:
Blend together
1 cup veg oil
1/4 cup red wine vinegar 
1/4 cup honey
3 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons sugar