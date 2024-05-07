Recipe: Baby kale medley salad from Czapski's Kitchen
Make this fresh salad from Czapski's Kitchen at home.
Spring mix
Baby kale
Romaine
1/2 cup chopped green onion
1 cup crumbled feta cheese
1/2 cup sliced radish
1 cup sun dried cranberries
1 cup pecans (toasted optional)
Toss the 3 lettuce together with all the ingredients.
Toss with dressing or leave dressing on the side.
Dressing:
Blend together
1 cup veg oil
1/4 cup red wine vinegar
1/4 cup honey
3 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons sugar