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Another sweet day weather with some minor showers in the forecast ahead of next week's warm-up

By
FOX 2 Detroit
Weather
Published June 24, 2026 8:28 AM EDT
Published June 24, 2026 8:28 AM EDT

The Brief

    • Another sweet day will bring some chances for showers this afternoon.
    • More rain could fall on Thursday with a chance for a storm, but nothing serious is on the way.
    • However, it's the warm-up next week that will require some preparation. Including multiple days in the 90s. 

(FOX 2) - It’s another sweet start to the day, but rain is set to spill in later this afternoon. 

The rain should remain fairly light and scattered through the afternoon, with additional off-and-on showers tonight. 

A storm can’t be ruled out, and another round of scattered storms is possible on Thursday afternoon. Totals for most of us stay around a quarter inch or less, though a few spots could wind up closer to an inch. 

Friday and the weekend look dry as temps start to climb. And that much-talked-about warm-up next week is still on track. Highs in the 90s look likely, and we may be talking about several in a row. 

The Source: FOX 2's meteorology team was cited for this story. 

Weather