Another sweet day weather with some minor showers in the forecast ahead of next week's warm-up
(FOX 2) - It’s another sweet start to the day, but rain is set to spill in later this afternoon.
The rain should remain fairly light and scattered through the afternoon, with additional off-and-on showers tonight.
A storm can’t be ruled out, and another round of scattered storms is possible on Thursday afternoon. Totals for most of us stay around a quarter inch or less, though a few spots could wind up closer to an inch.
Friday and the weekend look dry as temps start to climb. And that much-talked-about warm-up next week is still on track. Highs in the 90s look likely, and we may be talking about several in a row.
The Source: FOX 2's meteorology team was cited for this story.