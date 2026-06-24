Another sweet day weather with some minor showers in the forecast ahead of next week's warm-up

The Brief Another sweet day will bring some chances for showers this afternoon. More rain could fall on Thursday with a chance for a storm, but nothing serious is on the way. However, it's the warm-up next week that will require some preparation. Including multiple days in the 90s.



It’s another sweet start to the day, but rain is set to spill in later this afternoon.

The rain should remain fairly light and scattered through the afternoon, with additional off-and-on showers tonight.

A storm can’t be ruled out, and another round of scattered storms is possible on Thursday afternoon. Totals for most of us stay around a quarter inch or less, though a few spots could wind up closer to an inch.

Friday and the weekend look dry as temps start to climb. And that much-talked-about warm-up next week is still on track. Highs in the 90s look likely, and we may be talking about several in a row.