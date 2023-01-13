Coldest temperatures of January arrive with passing snow flurries

It's been a while, but finally today we have a return of winter weather. At least briefly.

Friday will remain cloudy with some passing snow flurries as high temperatures linger in the low 30s. In fact, we wake up in the low 30s, meaning there's not too much temperature variation through the day.

Heading into the evening and nighttime hours we do drop to some pretty chilly numbers with lows falling to around 20 degrees. As wild as it is, this is the coldest temperature we've seen in around 17 days around here.

The last time we fell into the low 20s was way back on December 27th!

Moving into the weekend we finally get some sunshine on Saturday!

Temperatures only get to 34 degrees but that vitamin D will be oh so nice. Another chilly night Saturday night leading into Sunday morning, with clouds returning on Sunday. High temperatures bounce to the upper 30s.

Starting Monday of next week we return to the 40s which will remain for almost all the work week.