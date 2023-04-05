DTE Outages: How to report no power in your home

As severe thunderstorms arrive in Metro Detroit, power outages are popping up. In case you're one of those in the dark, you need to make sure you know what to do.

When the power is out, you need to be sure you're ready.

Check the DTE Outage map

First, if you're without power, check to see if you're alone. If you're a DTE Energy customer, you can do that on DTE Energy Outage Center here.

The DTE Outage Center includes real-time numbers including the percent of customers without power, the number of customers affected, the current outages, and how many crews are working.

The outage center also includes resources to contact police and fire and a way to check to see if your home or business is already part of an outage.

Stay safe around power lines

Stay at least 20 feet away from downed power lines

Use caution near metal fences

If yellow barrier tape is up, it's there for a reason. Don't cross it

Don't drive over downed lines

Report a downed line if you see it on the DTE Energy Mobile App or call 800.477.4747.