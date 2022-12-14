Incoming rain expected Wednesday night

The rain is coming, but won't have much luck getting here today as it runs up into dry.

So a random sprinkle can't be ruled out today, but the rain really arrives tonight.

It will fade away early Thursday, but ponding and puddles are likely for the Thursday morning commute.

Rain totals look solid, and we could use it.

The cold air settles in for the weekend and sticks into early next week.

I wouldn't say the weekend will be snowy, but snow showers will be possible as the system itself moves over us and eventually slips east.

Next week looks cold, though at this point the details regarding potential snow are more than murky. Stay tuned!