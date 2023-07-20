Metro Detroit severe thunderstorm risk upgraded for Thursday afternoon

The risk of severe weather in Metro Detroit on Thursday afternoon is now Enhanced, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

This means that thunderstorms may be persistent and widespread, with some intense storms possible.

Initially, the area was under a Slight Risk, meaning that the storms would be short and not widespread. Isolated intense storms are possible in this risk category.

The window for severe weather is 3-7 p.m. The storms will initiate as individual cells before evolving into a solid line. By 5 p.m. storms are likely.

Strong wind and hail are our two greatest threats, and while the tornado threat is low, it's not zero.

According to the National Weather Service, we could see hail larger than an inch and winds up to 60 mph.

The storms should clear by around 10 p.m.

Keep up with the latest forecast on the FOX 2 Weather app.