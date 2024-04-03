Metro Detroit weather: Another dreary, rainy day

Cloudy, rainy, dreary weather continues.

We'll see spotty drizzle and a few showers through the morning, but the coverage of rain will increase this afternoon.

It will be a breezy day, too.

Rain showers will be around Thursday as some melting snow mixes in, with no accumulation.

Tigers home opener will be cool and breezy with wind chill values in the 30s. Light rain or snow showers can't be ruled out as low pressure drifts away from the Great Lakes.

We'll dry things out for the weekend and watch closely for low pressure to develop out west that threatens to cloud out the eclipse on Monday. It's too early to lock anything in, but the latest trends have been for cloudier conditions. Temps head up, closing in on 60° by Monday.