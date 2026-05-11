Metro Detroit weather: Chilly start to the day ahead of a warmer week

The Brief Monday began with a Frost Advisory. It will also be chilly heading into Tuesday, but warmer weather is ahead. By the weekend, we hit the 70s.



A frosty start to the day.

Frost Advisory was in effect until 7 a.m. with morning temperatures averaging around 38 degrees. Another cold night is expected tonight into your Tuesday morning with readings starting out again in the 30s.

Dry conditions today as High pressure builds in to our north. Most of the day will be sunny with increasing clouds toward evening. The next threat for rain will come Tuesday evening as a system to our west moves east. Showers may linger into Wednesday as well.

Though readings will be below seasonal today, around 60 degrees, it will get progressively warmer as we head toward the weekend.

Friday high temperatures will increase to near 70 degrees, mid 70s with rain Saturday, warmer with highs near 80 degrees by Sunday.