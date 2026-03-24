Metro Detroit weather: Chilly start to Tuesday with a milder finish ahead

A chillier start to your Tuesday. As much as 15 to 20 degrees colder when compared to your Monday morning.

Despite that, we’re anticipating a slightly milder day for metro Detroit. Monday’s high temperature was 39 degrees. Today, we’re expecting highs around 46 degrees with a breezy north wind.

Snow remaining up north with only increasing clouds for Southeast Michigan today. Our next system will come from the south on Thursday. Prior to that, temperatures will warm into the 50s Wednesday with dry conditions, 60s for Thursday with the threat of rain.

Following Thursday’s cold front, our temperatures return to the 40s for highs Friday.