Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy, cold, wet day ahead

Cloudy cooler and wet weather will win the day.

Temps barely make it out of the 40s!

Rain will be pretty widespread through the morning with scattered showers hanging on this afternoon. Totals should wind up on either side of .25"

Not much rain left Thursday with just a few showers bubbling back up in the afternoon, with rain staying away through the weekend.

Our weekend warmup doesn't amount to much and that doesn't change next week leading to Halloween.