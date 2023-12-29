Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy, misty Friday with potential for more showers later in the day

Call it a broken record, but the forecast stays the same... Cloudy, milder, and misty.

High temperatures on Friday get to about 43°, but we remain in this gloomy pattern with a lack of sunshine. Windshield wipers will again be moving thanks to a misty, drizzly pattern. Showers could pick up later this afternoon into this evening.

Most of the rain moves out by tonight as temperatures drop to a chillier 33°. Watch out for some icy spots if temperatures dip another degree or two.

Saturday is our best chance of seeing some sunshine in a while! High temperatures remain in the lower 40s, but we could all use a little vitamin D!

New Year's Eve will again see some precipitation return, and this time it could be a mix of rain and snowflakes. High temperatures will get to 39°, but we could see the snowflakes becoming more prominent later in the day. Accumulation is looking unlikely.

So far, this December has seen a historically low amount of snowfall... only 0.1 inch. This ranks us tied for the second least amount of December snow ever. Typically, in an average December we see close to 9 inches. And that's just not going to happen this year.

New Year's Day will bring us cooler temperatures near 36° and mostly cloudy skies. Hopefully, we'll start the year with some sunshine too!