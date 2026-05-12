Metro Detroit weather: Cold and dry start before rain arrives later

The Brief A Frost Advisory is in place until 8 a.m., with a Freeze Warning issued for more northern areas, including Lapeer, Port Huron, and Bad Axe. The day starts dry, but the threat of rain arrives by evening.



Another cold start to the day.

Freeze Warning to our north, Lapeer, Port Huron and Bad Axe. This means temperatures could be as cold as freezing or below. A Frost Advisory is in place for everyone else in southeast Michigan. Temperatures there may start out as low as freezing and above. Both cold advisories end at 8 a.m.

Dry to start your day, but an approaching system to our west will increase clouds and bring the threat of rain to the area. Scattered showers are possible by evening, heavier rain after midnight.

Showers are possible Wednesday though most of the day will be dry.

Temperatures begin an upward trajectory by Friday. Readings in the 70s and even 80s as we head into the weekend. Chance for rain Sunday and Monday.