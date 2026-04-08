Metro Detroit weather: Cold start ahead of a dry day with some sun
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Today shapes up to be a pretty nice day once we get beyond the cold start.
Rain outlook
We’ll get partly sunny skies, and rain stays away today. It comes back tomorrow, but amounts look light.
Scattered morning rain fades in the afternoon, then another round moves in Thursday night into Friday morning. That second batch looks a little more impressive and may bring two-day totals close to a half inch (above?).
Temps keep climbing through Thursday before slipping back late in the week, but the overall up-and-down pattern sticks with us into next week though the downs generally get less extreme.