Metro Detroit weather: Cold start to the day with below average temps Tuesday

We're off to a chillier start this Tuesday with a breezy northwest wind bringing in 30s this morning,

Winds pick up a bit headed into the afternoon, making it feel cooler. Highs rise to at least 10 degrees below seasonal: 52. Isolated showers mainly near Port Huron, Pigeon and Port Austin throughout the day. Rain stays focused near the thumb with a few showers making it south.

Milder temperatures by Thursday, with temps warming to near 70 with sunshine by the end of the weekend.

Those warmer temperatures carry over into next week.