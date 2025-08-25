Metro Detroit weather: A cool start to the week with isolated rain showers possible

A cool start to your Monday.

Temperatures in the 50s instead of our seasonal average in the 60s. Many locations start out 5 degrees chillier than yesterday at this time.

Readings will remain on the cool side this afternoon too. Highs expected to be around 70 degrees. That's almost 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Winds out of the northwest bring in the cooler than average airmass.

Although temperatures do rise this week, they will stay below average: 50s overnight, 70s during the day.

We're still in a deficit rain-wise this month - 1.32" below where we should be. Isolated showers are possible today with more widespread rain expected Thursday, likely ending this month in a deficit.