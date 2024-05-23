Metro Detroit weather: Heat fades to end the week
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Our weather takes a bit of a turn today as the heat fades behind yesterday's cold front.
High pressure keeps dry weather in place through the week with rain sliding in later Friday night and lingering into Saturday morning.
We dry out by afternoon and stay that way through Sunday before another round of wet weather arrives Sunday night with showers lingering into Memorial Day.
Temps will be OK through the weekend, and fade further by the holiday.