Metro Detroit weather: Heat fades to end the week

Published  May 23, 2024 6:33am EDT
Milder day after stretch of heat

After several days with temperatures creeping near 90, temps cool a bit to end the week.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Our weather takes a bit of a turn today as the heat fades behind yesterday's cold front.

High pressure keeps dry weather in place through the week with rain sliding in later Friday night and lingering into Saturday morning.

We dry out by afternoon and stay that way through Sunday before another round of wet weather arrives Sunday night with showers lingering into Memorial Day. 

Temps will be OK through the weekend, and fade further by the holiday. 