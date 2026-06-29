Metro Detroit weather: Hot start to the week ahead of days-long Extreme Heat Watch

The Brief The week begins with a hot day, but it's only just the beginning. Monday's high will be around 90, while it will feel closer to 100. Highs after today are expected to soar to around 100, with head indices even higher than that.



A hotter day ahead as winds shift from a northerly flow to the south.

This brings in hotter and more humid conditions starting today.

Highs this afternoon will exceed the norm. For this time of the year, seasonal values put us closer to 83 degrees, but today we may get near 90 with heat index values (the combination of heat and humidity) close to 100 degrees.

Extreme Heat Watch

And that’s just the start. An Extreme Heat Watch goes into effect tomorrow through Thursday for temperatures near 100 degrees and heat index values close to 105.

A few scattered showers this morning, mainly near Adrian and Dundee, then dry conditions until late Thursday. Storms possible through the weekend.