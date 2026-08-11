Downriver candidate could become first transgender state representative in Michigan

The Brief Joanna Whaley won the Democratic Primary for District 2 in the Michigan House race. Whaley, with a win in November, would be the first openly trans House representative in state history. Whaley says her message to voters isn't about identity, but the affordability crisis gripping the country and her Downriver district.



A Downriver candidate for the state legislature is attempting to make history.

The backstory:

Joanna Whaley won the Democratic primary and she hopes to become the first openly transgender woman to win with a victory in November.

A political newcomer, Whaley is also a parent and chaplain who deals with clinical spiritual care in local hospitals – which in some cases, involves end-of-life care.

Whaley faces Republican challenger Ronald Kokinda in the general election to represent House District 2, which represents Allen Park, Lincoln Park, Melvindale, and Southgate.

Whaley joined FOX 2 in studio to talk about her political run.

"My training as a pastor my whole career taught me to listen for the existential crisis in my communities," she said. "And our communities are feeling a lot of distress, they're feeling a lot of crisis right now.

"And so I felt like it was my time, it was my call to answer that, and to listen to our community. It's something that I have picked up from day one and just continue to listen. So really, the people's voices is what motivated me to run especially in this climate right now."

Being received as a trans candidate

FOX 2: "How are you being received as the first openly trans woman to possibly win this office?"

"I acknowledge the reality of what me being elected to the legislature could mean," Whaley said. "But my community didn't vote for history. They didn't vote because of identity. They voted because I'm showing up for their issues, trying to get tough on utility companies, health care reform and protecting freedom for everybody in our state. And so those things have become the key.

"And my identity in our community has become secondary. Now, if you go online, you're going to see a lot of things speaking about my identity. But when you get on the ground, people are concerned about everyday things and that's what I've been stepping up to do."

FOX 2: "Even though they didn't vote for history, how does it feel that this is historic?"

"Yeah, again, you know, we stand in a moment where we acknowledge it, and we do know what it could mean for folks statewide," she said. "But again, it's always centering on the voices of people at Allen Park and Lincoln Park and Melvindale and Southgate, just making sure that their voices are the predominant voice that I represent. And that's what I hope to do.

"And who I am is just an interesting part, but what I do, is what matters when you get elected."

'Kitchen table issues'

FOX 2: "As you say, there are kitchen table issues that people are struggling with, a lot of it is affordability. Is that the main thing that you're hearing from your constituents?"

"Yeah, we knocked 17,000 doors," Whaley said. "I've been to every city council meeting in all four cities for the last 14 months. And the number one thing I hear is that people cannot keep up with their utility bills. DTE, our water bills, continue to go up while they ask for more and more money while they have to choose which bill to pay.

"And I have a child with insulin who we have to pay for. And having to make decisions about our children's lives, feeding our kids, feeding them quality food, and having to pay a bill becomes more and more stressful. You know, it can be really expensive right now if you're not a high income earner in this state and we've got to have people who understand that in office."

FOX 2: "How is the campaign going now that you have won the candidacy heading into November, what's next?"

"Well, we're just going to stay right on that message, right?" she said. "We want to make sure that people know that they have somebody who is going to get tough on utilities, go after their health care costs, and then we have to make some make sure that we're protecting freedom for every single person in our state."