Metro Detroit weather: A rainy start to Tuesday before the day dries out

A slow moving cold frontal passage results in a wet start to this Tuesday morning.

Thankfully, all severe watches and warnings have been discontinued. Thunderstorms linger throughout the morning, but southeast Michigan does dry out later this afternoon as low pressure exits the region, moving northeast.

The severe threat has diminished greatly going into the later morning hours. The highs will warm to the mid 80s and will feel a little humid with dewpoints in the low 70s, so a stray thunderstorm this afternoon is not out of the question.

High pressure takes over the forecast for the remainder of today and into the weekend!

A dry and less humid week is ahead as dewpoints drop off into the low 50s with near average highs. Thursday appears to be the coolest day of the week as high temperatures struggle to get out of the 70s! This weekend has minimal rain chances and temperatures gradually rebound back into the 80s. The next chance for rain returns Monday of next week.