Metro Detroit weather: Rainy Tuesday with highs in the low 70s

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  May 28, 2024 6:49am EDT
Rainy Tuesday

Scattered showers this morning becoming more numerous and heavy toward evening. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Scattered showers Tuesday morning will become heavier as the day progresses.

Rain showers throughout the day becomes more consistent around 5:30-6 p.m. as a cluster of heavier rain moves in. Rain sticks around into Wednesday morning.

Highs Tuesday will be around 72, the same as Monday.

Wednesday will be even cooler, with a forecasted high of 69. Highs move up just a bit, to the low 70s, for Thursday before jumping back up to high 70s to end week.

