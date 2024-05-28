Metro Detroit weather: Rainy Tuesday with highs in the low 70s

Scattered showers Tuesday morning will become heavier as the day progresses.

Rain showers throughout the day becomes more consistent around 5:30-6 p.m. as a cluster of heavier rain moves in. Rain sticks around into Wednesday morning.

Highs Tuesday will be around 72, the same as Monday.

Wednesday will be even cooler, with a forecasted high of 69. Highs move up just a bit, to the low 70s, for Thursday before jumping back up to high 70s to end week.