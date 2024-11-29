Metro Detroit weather: Some lingering lake effect snow as cold maintains grip

A very cold pattern continues for the Great Lakes region into next week, with the best chance for some additional lake-effect snow in Southeast Michigan coming Friday evening.

Snow flurries are likely over the weekend for Metro Detroit, but no accumulation is in the forecast.

Some accumulating snowfall is expected on Wednesday next week, with a clipper-type system. Potential totals aren't clear yet, but models suggest several inches are possible.

Daily forecast breakdown

Rest of Friday evening / night….. Mostly cloudy – breezy and cold with occasional snow showers….. low 24

Saturday: Mostly cloudy – BLUSTERY and COLD….. some snow flurries….. high near 30

Sunday: Mostly cloudy – COLD with snow flurries…. High 32

Monday: Sun and cloudy…. still cold….. high 35

Tuesday: Increasing clouds…. high 35

Wednesday: Periods of snow…. some accumulation likely…. High 34

Thursday: Mostly cloudy…. still COLD…. high 32