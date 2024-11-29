Metro Detroit weather: Some lingering lake effect snow as cold maintains grip
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A very cold pattern continues for the Great Lakes region into next week, with the best chance for some additional lake-effect snow in Southeast Michigan coming Friday evening.
Snow flurries are likely over the weekend for Metro Detroit, but no accumulation is in the forecast.
Some accumulating snowfall is expected on Wednesday next week, with a clipper-type system. Potential totals aren't clear yet, but models suggest several inches are possible.
Daily forecast breakdown
Rest of Friday evening / night….. Mostly cloudy – breezy and cold with occasional snow showers….. low 24
Saturday: Mostly cloudy – BLUSTERY and COLD….. some snow flurries….. high near 30
Sunday: Mostly cloudy – COLD with snow flurries…. High 32
Monday: Sun and cloudy…. still cold….. high 35
Tuesday: Increasing clouds…. high 35
Wednesday: Periods of snow…. some accumulation likely…. High 34
Thursday: Mostly cloudy…. still COLD…. high 32