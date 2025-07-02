Metro Detroit weather: Some stray thunderstorms possible, but nothing widespread Wednesday

The holiday week marches on in fantastic fashion.

Highs climb to the mid-80s with less humidity than we've seen recently.

Stray showers and storms may pop this afternoon, but most will stay dry and even if you do get rain, it won’t take over the day. A marginal risk remains for gusty winds in any storm that does develop.

It’s copy and paste weather for Thursday and Friday: hot, mostly dry, and a little spicier each day. We’re aiming for 90° both days, with tropical humidity creeping back in.

A better chance for more widespread rain arrives Sunday or Monday.