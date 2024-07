A hot and humid Monday starts with storms.

By noon, the thunderstorms will have moved out of Metro Detroit. Highs will be in the low 90s, with heat indices in the mid-90s.

Highs Tuesday will be around 90 again before a mid-week cool-down. Highs Wednesday will be in the low 80s before falling to the high 70s for Thursday.

Highs in the 80s round out the week and stick around through the weekend.