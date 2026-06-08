Metro Detroit weather: Summer feel in full force this week as 90s arrive

The Brief Another warm day is ahead as temperatures continue to climb this week. Tomorrow, humidity begins to rise, setting the stage for a hot mid-week when highs top 90. With the heat comes storm chances for multiple days this week.



Summer is beginning to make itself known across Metro Detroit as another warm day is on tap.

Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the mid-80s with a good mix of sun and clouds. The good news is humidity levels will remain fairly comfortable, making today one of the more pleasant days of the week. If you have outdoor plans, this may be the day to enjoy them before the muggier air arrives.

Later tonight, temperatures will fall to around 68 degrees. While much of the night will stay dry, a few spotty showers could develop and even a rogue thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

Humidity ramps up

By Tuesday, the humidity begins to ramp up noticeably. High temperatures will remain in the mid-80s, but it will feel much stickier outside as moisture levels increase across the region. Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm will be possible throughout the day.

The real heat arrives during the middle of the week. High temperatures on both Wednesday and Thursday are expected to reach the lower 90s, while heat index values approach 100 degrees. The combination of heat and humidity will make it feel much more like the heart of summer.

Storm chances

Along with the heat, both Wednesday and Thursday will bring opportunities for showers and thunderstorms. Some of those storms could become stronger, and a few may even reach severe limits. Anyone with outdoor plans later this week should keep a close eye on the forecast as timing and storm intensity become clearer.

Rain chances will continue into early Friday before conditions gradually begin to improve heading into the weekend.