Metro Detroit weather: Temps start to rise ahead of a Heat Advisory and 100+ heat index values

The Brief Wednesday highs will be in the 80s with humidity levels staying in check. However, Thursday the humidity will climb, leading to a Heat Advisory.



We’ll turn up the heat a bit today under mostly sunny skies, but the humidity stays in check for now.

Highs climb into the 80s Wednesday before the big heat spike.

Feeling like 100+

High pressure moves out and moisture builds in. By Thursday, it’ll feel much steamier.

A Heat Advisory runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 24 as heat index values, the combination of high heat and humidity, push past 100°.

Storm risks

Storms follow the heat. While we stay dry through Thursday morning, a good bet for evening storms rolls in. The severe threat is limited, but a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) is in place with damaging winds and flooding rain possible.

Temps step down slightly Friday behind the front, but it’ll still feel warm heading into the weekend.

A few storms may pop Friday afternoon, with more wet weather likely Saturday.