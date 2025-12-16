Michigan bobcat perches itself on Upper Peninsula prison fence

article

The Brief A bobcat was seen hanging out on a fence outside a Michigan prison on Tuesday. The sighting was at the Chippewa Correctional Facility in the Upper Peninsula. Bobcat populations have rebounded in Michigan and are no longer of a threatened status.



The staff at a Michigan prison welcomed a special visitor to the facility on Tuesday morning: a bobcat.

The Michigan Department of Corrections Facebook page shared a photo of the wild cat perched on top of a fence within the Chippewa Correctional Facility.

Big picture view:

On Tuesday morning, staff at an Upper Michigan-based prison reported a bobcat had spent more than an hour on an exterior fence around the facility.

Workers at the Chippeawa Correctional Facility reported a bobcat had jumped out of the wire, ran the perimeter of the building before climbing up a maple tree.

He eventually jumped down and ran around the parking lot where workers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources were able to "corral him off grounds."

The post was made around 2 p.m.

Related article

Dig deeper:

Between rising cougar sightings in the UP and evolving wolf behavior on Isle Royale, wildlife in Michigan has been an active theme the past few years.

Bobcats are part of that story and have rebounded from periods of unregulated hunting to maintaining a vital role within Michigan's ecosystem.

The medium-sized wild cats usually weigh between 15 and 35 pounds and can survive in various habitats, including swamps, pine stands, and forest edges.

They tend to hunt hares, rabbits, squirrels, and birds.

They are currently a species of lease concern in Michigan with the majority living in the UP.

For more information, find details on the DNR's website here.

Related article