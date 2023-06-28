Metro Detroit weather: Warm Wednesday with Air Quality Alert as wildfire smoke continues to blanket area

It's another rough day for air quality across Southeast Michigan as the Canadian wildfire smoke continues to blanket the area.

This is one of our weather models that simulates how the smoke evolves in the future. The oranges and yellows are the highest concentrations and the worst weather, I want you to notice later this afternoon those may slip south of the state allowing our conditions to improve somewhat. Yet the Air Quality Alert continues all day.

Outside of the smoke, our weather will cooperate. We ditch the rain, bring back some hazy sun and kick our temps back to 80!

Thursday will wind up mainly dry with the chance for a late day storm Thursday. Odds aren't all that great for it, but we are under a marginal risk for severe weather during that time.

The chance for storms will exist Friday and Saturday, though no all-day wash-outs are in the forecast.