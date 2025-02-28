Metro Detroit weather: Wind Advisory Friday, headed into colder weekend

Get ready for a windy day.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Southeast Michigan, with gusts up to 45 mph that could lead to a few power outages.

The strong winds come courtesy of low pressure crossing the northern Great Lakes. Parts of the UP get slammed with up to a foot of snow, but for us, just a few flakes along I-69 mid to late morning.

Warm air surges in briefly this afternoon, pushing us into the low 50s. But don’t get used to it, a colder weekend is coming.

Single-digit wind chills take over Saturday with little relief Sunday. BUT! A warm-up is on the way next week. We are even forecasted to reach the mid-50s.