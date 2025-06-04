The Brief Thunderstorms, gusty wind, and low chances of hail and tornadoes makeup the severe weather moving through Michigan on Wednesday. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain is expected, with the bulk of it moving on by early Thursday morning. A cold front will follow the severe weather, adding a cooler feel to the end of the week.



Thunderstorms, gusty wind, and even chances of hail are the main threats for the incoming severe weather pushing into Michigan Wednesday.

The rain will last until Thursday morning, and bring a cold front along with it.

Big picture view:

While mid-Michigan received most of the rainfall Wednesday morning and afternoon, it's Southeast Michigan that will get hit with a fresh round of severe weather later in the evening.

The National Weather Service is forecasting severe weather for most of eastern Michigan on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Scattered thunderstorms, the occasional downpour, and wind gusts of 30 mph will be the primary features of the evening weather.

Most parts of Metro Detroit will get between half-an-inch and one-and-a-half inches of rain. Some spots could see up to three inches of rain.

Timeline:

Rain will start falling in the late afternoon and early evening for much of Metro Detroit.

The rainfall rate will peak around 11 p.m. while thunder is expected through the evening and into Thursday morning, finishing up around 5 a.m.

Most of the wind gusts will be finished by 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Some of the most extreme weather swings will be found in the temperature, which maxed out in the high 80s Wednesday afternoon. They'll tumble into the 60s overnight and even further Thursday afternoon, sinking into the 50s.

Temperatures will bottom out in the high 40s early Friday morning.

