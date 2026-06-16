Michigan's heavy rainfall threat takes aim this week with flash flooding, isolated tornado concerns

The Brief Southeast Michigan will receive multiple systems of severe weather this week on Tuesday and Wednesday. Localized pockets of heavy rain are the biggest threat alongside an isolated concern for a tornado on Tuesday afternoon and evening. The brunt of the weather threat is Wednesday evening with up to 3 inches of rainfall expected in some parts of Metro Detroit.



Showers are storms are expected to take aim at Southeast Michigan this week with the initial threat beginning Tuesday.

The severe weather will take the form of localized pockets of heavy rain on Tuesday before growing on Wednesday afternoon. The potential for flash flooding is also expected to build as the main brunt of the system brings heavy downpours and widespread rainfall.

More than two inches of rain are possible.

Severe Weather Threats

The National Weather Service warns there are scattered but numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop throughout Tuesday.

Isolated storms with varying levels of severity will be possible, mostly likely in the mid-to-late afternoon window between 3 and 9 p.m. Large hail and wind gusts are both part of the list of threats.

There are also minimal but non-zero chances of a tornado and flash flooding on Tuesday.

Worsening weather on Wednesday

However, the storms get worse on Wednesday, beginning as early as 6 p.m. before ramping up in the evening window and ending by 2 a.m.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms will impact areas south of the I-69 corridor on Wednesday evening. The biggest threat will be south of Metro Detroit in Ann Arbor, Monroe, and Adrian.

Flash flooding is the greatest threat, but isolated chances of a tornado are also in the forecast.

Damaging wind speeds around 65 mph are also likely, according to the NWS.

Dig deeper:

Between 1 and 2 inches of rainfall are possible for much of eastern Michigan, but some areas could get as much as 3 inches of rain.

Urban areas are under the highest flash flooding threat.

Don't be surprised if thunderclaps also make themselves known on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be present during rainfall during both evenings.

What's next:

The threat disperses early Thursday morning, with Friday and Saturday calming down.