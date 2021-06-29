More storms, more heat, more humidity on the way for Metro Detroit this week

More storms, more heat and more humidity. This morning we have a couple areas of storms rolling through early and those should remain mainly north and west early with much of the morning remaining dry.

Another round of storms is set to pop this afternoon. Coverage may be greater than yesterday meaning more of us get the wet weather. Which you and I both know we don’t need.

Any storms will be capable of torrential downpours and while we won’t all see flooding, it is absolutely a concern. The Weather Prediction Center has us under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall, so basement flooding and urban/highway flooding can’t be ruled out.

So when will we get them? I would say our main window for storms landing somewhere between 3-8 pm.

In addition to the flooding concern, strong winds could develop with any afternoon storms. We are under a marginal risk, which means almost all storms WILL NOT contain damaging wind gusts but an isolated damaging wind gust is possible.

Looking forward, Wednesday and Thursday we will likely see a few showers or storms although they look to be far from washouts. And! Our high heat and humidity will be fading which will lower our heavy rain prospects as well.

We will move into a drier pattern Friday through the holiday weekend and it’s possible we wind up totally dry, but will have to watch a system that looks like it will wobble just to our east and (fingers crossed!) keep the rain with it.