One more day of high temperatures before Southeast Michigan heat relents

The Brief One more day of high temperatures and humidity before the heat finally relents across Michigan. Fog sticks around from yesterday's rain - and more wet weather is expected today. It won't be as intense as Monday's storms, but rain is possible both today and tomorrow.



It's going to be another day of hot temperatures as July's heat continues to cook Michigan. The region around Detroit is looking at a temperature range of 85–90 degrees.

Those with an early wake-up will be greeted by some fog in the wake of yesterday's deluge. Here's your 6 a.m. visibility, which will improve quickly past sunrise.

Otherwise, we'll be hot and humid with a stray storm developing this afternoon as high pressure tries to reassert its presence briefly.

Any storms that develop could have intense rain in them again, but the coverage and duration will be nothing like Monday's rainfall.

A few storms are also expected to bubble up on Wednesday with wetter weather showing up in the evening and Thursday (at least the morning, maybe longer).

A huge shift arrives late in the week as temps fade and dew points drop.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will have sunny weather but with less bite from the heat. Expect temperatures closer to the 70s.