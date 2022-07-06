Relief from extreme heat in Southeast Michigan Wednesday with low-80s and morning showers

A break from the extreme heat today, thank goodness!

Tuesday's high hit 90 degrees and with the humidity it felt closer to 100. This marks the sixth 90-degree day this year, which is already half of the 90-degree days we typically see between June and August.

Given that we aren't even halfway into July yet, I would say we have a good chance to hit our yearly normal of twelve 90-degree days.

Wednesday will be a "cooler" day as temperatures only make it to about 81 degrees. Some morning and early afternoon showers are a possibility, especially for areas south of I-94.

Otherwise it'll be a cloudy and still muggy day, but 81 and muggy is a lot different from 90 and muggy!

Humidity levels remain higher through Thursday before we become more comfortable into the weekend. A very nice stretch from Friday to Sunday is to be expected!