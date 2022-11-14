Snow expected this week as freezing temperatures kick off Monday

The cold is here to start the week with temperatures down even further with some spots fading into the 20s this morning.

High pressure is expected to build in and skies will clear a bit, offering partly sunny skies eventually.

Our next system slips in tomorrow morning and light rain/snow will fall in response. The Tuesday morning commute may wind up dry but precipitation breaks out by mid-or-late morning.

The precipitation type will be tricky, but snow is favored to start in our northern and western communities with a mix or rain closer to Detroit.

We should all change to snow by the evening into the night. Snow totals will be around an inch. A bit less in spots, a big higher in others (mainly north and west).

The cold keeps coming and by the end of the week our high temperatures have a tough time hitting freezing and lows fade into the teens. Scattered snow showers remain possible mid and late week.