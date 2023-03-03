Southeast Michigan weather: How much snow will we see in Friday's winter storm

article

Friday's winter storm is on our doorstep. It's our first March system which is going to make the snow different from what we would see in a January or February storm and you're going to want to be ready before you head out to clear the driveway.

On Friday, March 3, we'll see our first ‘spring’ snow storm as several inches of snow are expected to fall across most of Michigan. A significant snowstorm coming Friday afternoon through Friday night.

A winter storm warning was issued starting at noon on 1 p.m. for most of southeast Michigan. And that's right when we expect the snow and rain to arrive in Southeast Michigan – but this is just a precursor of the afternoon.

When it moves into Metro Detroit, it's going to be just below freezing, which means it's a bit warmer than a January storm would be and it is packed with moisture.

Let's get to what you're looking for: how much snow are we expecting. That all depends on where you live. By Saturday, some parts near Ohio could see no snow on the ground while Flint could have 10 inches!

For the most part, we're looking at between 3 and 6 inches in Wayne, Macomb, and Lenawee counties. Meanwhile, Washtenaw, Livingston, and Oakland counties are going to be in the 4 to 8 inch range. Northern Livington County, Jackson, Shiawasee, and Genesee counties are all in the 8 to 10 inch range by the time we get to 6 a.m. on Saturday.

The snow will start at 1 but the totals wills tart to pile up between 4 and 8 p.m. on Friday, but that's also when rain will move in as well, which is why points south could wake up with less snow.

So expect a very wet and heavy snow. Be sure to shovel it in shifts and take breaks. Remember this is a wet heavy snow so make sure you shovel it in shifts. Do your best not to let it pile up or it will be very difficult to remove.

On top of all of this, the wind is expected to pick up this afternoon, gusting to nearly 40 mph. Let's all keep our fingers crossed that we don't have to deal with more power outages.

By the weekend, it's going to be dry and milder with temps into the low 40s, meaning some snow will start to melt.

Will schools be closed?

By 6:30 a.m. on Friday, roughly 50 schools canceled afternoon or evening activities because of the storm. We're compiling the list of closures here for you to track.