Southeast Michigan School Closings: expect multiple snow days this week

With more than a foot of snow about to fall in Metro Detroit, parents everywhere should be ready to have their kids at home with them this week as schools will be closed - possibly for a couple of days.

Our first major winter storm is on the way and it's going to pack a very big punch. The National Weather Service has already issued a Winter Storm Watch (likely to be upgraded in the next 36 hours to a "warning") as the confidence is growing in snow totals and location. All told, we're looking at between 8 and 14 inches of snow for southeast Michigan - and some parts could even get 15 inches.

Full list: School closings across southeast Michigan

It's going to be the biggest snow system since December of 2016 and perhaps a top 10 snowstorm of all time.

Following the snow will come an extremely frigid BLAST of air. High temperatures to end the week won't get out of the teens and overnight lows Friday night will plummet to -1 with a windchill of -15 degrees.

RELATED: Here's what to have on hand if the power goes out during a winter storm

So with all of those factors, expect to be keeping your kids home from school for either no school or virtual classes.

