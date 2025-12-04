Southeast Michigan school closings: Near record low temps set dangerous conditions on Friday

The Brief Dangerously-cold temperatures will send Michigan's already freezing conditions further down. Dangerously-cold temperatures will send Michigan's already freezing conditions further down. Detroit will feel like 1 degree in the early morning on Friday.



Frigid winter weather could lead to some closings on Friday as temperatures continue to drop to dangerous conditions.

Big picture view:

Officially, winter doesn't start for another two-and-a-half weeks. But the first week of December is proving to be one of the coldest that Michigan has had in a while. The end of the week will see conditions strengthen, including a plunge into single-digit wind chills.

Local perspective:

The National Weather Service is expecting the coldest wind chills in Adrian and Ann Arbor early Friday morning.

In Detroit, it will feel like 1 degree at 6 a.m. before climbing to 13 degrees by noon.

Pontiac will feel slightly colder before rebounding at the same time.

Warming centers are open in Detroit for those that need to escape the cold. They include libraries and recreation centers.

Residents can call 866-313-2520 for more information in the city of Detroit.

Metro Detroit school closings