Southeast Michigan snow: How much to expect from 2 rounds of winter weather today, tomorrow

Two rounds of snow are moving into Southeast Michigan, but the exact totals for the second round depend on how high temperatures rise in some areas.

The first round of snow is expected Tuesday morning, followed by a second round overnight into Wednesday.

Tuesday morning snow

Snow arrives around mid-morning Tuesday.

This quick-moving system is expected to drop 1-2 inches, with most areas likely to be around 1 inch of fresh snow on the ground.

The snow eases by midday, but another system follows.

Overnight snow with wintry mix

A stronger, more dynamic system pushes in tonight around 10 p.m., and it starts as snow for everyone. From there, the forecast hinges on how aggressively a pocket of milder air surges north.

Snow totals:

Temperatures rise to about 35° overnight, and that’s warm enough to flip some of the snow to rain—mainly across our southern counties. Monroe and Lenawee are the most likely to feel that push of warmth, and as a result, snowfall totals there stay light, right around an inch.

Travel north and the story changes fast. Macomb and Oakland sit right in the middle zone where the warm air may try to get in but likely won’t win out. Those areas are lined up for 2 to 4 inches of accumulation.

Go even farther north and totals climb to 3 to 5 inches. A little freezing rain may sneak in for southern spots, too — just enough for a thin glaze on elevated and untreated surfaces.