Fourth victim killed after tornadoes rip through southwest Michigan identified

Officials have identified the fourth victim killed by tornadoes that swept through Southwest Michigan last Friday.

The surge of deadly tornadoes took the state by surprise, leading to miles of damage and the deaths of four people, including a 12-year-old boy, identified as Silas Anderson, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.

The others killed in Union City include Keri Ann Johnson, 54, Penni Jo Guthrie, 65, and William Andrew Akers, 63.

The victims killed include three people who were found in the same area.

Penni Jo Guthrie

The 65-year-old Union City woman died in her home after injuries sustained from a tornado, Guthrie's obituary reads.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Silas Anderson

The 12-year-old was enrolled at Edwardsburg Public Schools, a statement from the district reads.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I share the tragic passing of one of our 6th grade students. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the student's family, friends, classmates, and all who knew and cared about him," a statement from the superintendent read. "He was a bright and meaningful part of our Eddie community, and we know his loss is deeply felt by many."

Keri Ann Johnson

The 54-year-old Union City woman died from injuries sustained from a tornado that hit her residence on Friday, her obituary said.

William Andrew Akers

On Monday, the Branch County Sheriff's Office released a statement confirming the identity and age of the fourth victim.

All three were found dead near Prairie Rose Lane and Tuttle Park Drive.

Big picture view:

Twelve others were also injured after a series of tornadoes ripped through Southwest Michigan.

In addition to homes being crushed, strip malls and department stores were also damaged by the extreme weather. The preliminary report is that an EF-3 tornado with max wind speeds of 160 mph hit Union City. It's the earliest tornado on record for Michigan.

The system brought with it multiple vortexes, the National Weather Service confirmed.

The NWS also confirmed an EF1 tornado hit Edwardsburg, with a max speed of 95 mph. The storm destroyed an attached garage and damaged the front of a home, killing the 12-year-old.

It then continued northeast, causing damage to trees and some minor roof damage.

A third tornado confirmed at Three Rivers was rated as an EF-2 twister with 130 mph wind speeds. It touched down at Michigan 60 and West Broadway St, which damaged multiple commercial structures.

The fourth tornado that touched ground was Clarendon Township, with an EF-0 rating. It brought 85 mph wind speeds.