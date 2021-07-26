Temperatures to near 90 degrees with high humidity before another round of rain tomorrow

After a weekend with severe storms, I'm happy to say we'll have none of that today, but the sweaty weather we will keep.

High temps today make a run for 90 degrees with high humidity with dry weather from start to finish. The dew points will be in the mid 60's, but we've felt worse this summer.

High pressure will give ground to an approaching cold front on Tuesday bringing with it our next chance for wet weather, which doesn't look all that great.

There will be rain Tuesday morning to our north, seen here on fox futurecast.

The front moves closer and brings a few showers and the possibility of a storm areawide by the afternoon and evening but it looks like more won't see the rain than will.

The severe threat for Tuesday will lie just to our north and west in the dark green marginal risk area shown here.

Wednesday will be another hot day with high temps in the mid-80s with shower and storm chances coming back by night and lasting into Thursday.

Then a shot of cooler air arrives on Friday,

turning our hot week into a cool finish.