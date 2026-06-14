Thunderstorms hammer Metro Detroit with gusty winds, heavy downpours

The Brief Severe weather hit Metro Detroit late Sunday morning. The latest blast of thunderstorms could bring gusty winds and hail.



Severe weather is expected to hammer Michigan Sunday afternoon with heavy downpours and gusty winds.

A thunderstorm warning was issued for much of Metro Detroit, including parts of Wayne and Washtenaw County.

Hail and up to 60 mph wind gusts were possible. The storms were expected to last until mid-afternoon.

Scattered showers could stick around until the evening. The National Weather Service said isolated showers could continue to fall throughout the evening.

Timeline:

Up to a tenth of an inch is expected in most regions.

The rain will fall until 6 p.m. The thunder will begin to subside around 4 p.m.

Ground stop at Detroit Metro

The heavy rains prompted a ground stop at Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus.

No flights were permitted to leave until at least 12:45 p.m. with a medium chance of the ground stop being extended.

Later this week

The rainy end to this week will be swapped with mild summer-feeling temperatures next week.

While temperatures will fall into the mid-70s, more rain is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.