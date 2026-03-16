Upper Michigan snow totals: More than 2 feet in some areas as Blizzard Warning continues in UP

The Brief Much of upper Michigan remains under a Blizzard Warning on Monday. Current totals show that some areas have already gotten more than 2 feet of snow. The highest total reported so far is 31 inches in Three Lakes in the Upper Peninsula.



With more than 2 feet already on the ground in some areas, snow continues to pummel northern Michigan.

The most recent snow totals from the National Weather Service show that parts of the Upper Peninsula have gotten even more, with 31 inches reported in Three Lakes at 8 a.m. Monday.

Most of the UP and upper part of the Lower Peninsula remain under a Blizzard Warning that is currently set to expire Monday evening.

Current upper Michigan snow totals

Note: Many of these totals have not been updated since Sunday and are likely higher. Check back for updated totals.

Three Lakes – 31 inches

National Mine – 30 inches

Negaunee – 21.4 inches

Trout Lake – 20 inches

Pellston – 20 inches

Champion – 19.5 inches

Manistique – 18.5 inches

Newberry – 18 inches

St. Ignace – 18 inches

Forest Lake – 17.3

Whitmer activates Michigan Emergency Operations Center

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the State Emergency Operations Center on Sunday due to the blizzard conditions.

She said the move will help ensure the state is ready to coordinate resources and respond quickly if communities are impacted by storms.

"This morning, I am activating our State Emergency Operations Center to ensure coordination efforts are in place ahead of potential weather-related impacts across much of the state in the next 24 to 36 hours," Whitmer said in a statement.