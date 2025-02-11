Will school be canceled on Thursday? Check the Snow Day Calculator

The Brief The Snow Day Calculator helps determine the odds of a snow day based on your zip code and forecast. The website is an estimate. Closings will ultimately be called in by schools.



A winter storm is bearing down on Metro Detroit and is expected to bring in the highest snow totals of a single event this season. And it's coming right in the middle of a school week.

We expect between 4 and 7 inches of snow Wednesday into Thursday with some parts farther north even getting closer to 9 inches of snow.

With this snowstorm, the farther south and east you are, the less snow you'll get. But in Michigan, almost all the lower peninsula is under a Winter Storm Watch. Here in Metro Detroit, that includes all of Southeast Michigan:

St. Clair County

Lapeer County

Monroe County

Livingston County

Wayne County

Washtenaw County

Macomb County

Oakland County

Big picture view:

So, with all of this being said, can we expect a snow day?

Quite simply, probably so.

And this isn't just a stab in the dark. There's a very helpful tool to predict exactly that: the Snow Day Calculator.

How to use the Snow Day Calculator

What you can do:

The Snow Day Calculator requires one thing: your zip code.

Just enter your five-digit zip code and click calculate.

For instance, in Southfield, there's a 99% chance of a snow day for Thursday, Feb. 13, based on the snow forecasted to fall Wednesday into Thursday.

In Detroit, that number is a bit lower, at 66%. Similarly, Monroe is at 55%.

The heaviest snow is tracking over Washtenaw, Oakland, and Lapeer Counties, meaning those counties are more likely to have a snow day.

What is the Snow Day Calculator?

The Snow Day Calculator does exactly that – it calculates the odds of a snow day for the current day and the next day.

It was developed by a student at MIT and works with the National Weather Service to deliver a prediction of whether there will be a snow day on the current day or one for tomorrow – based entirely off your zip code.

When will school closings be posted?

School closings for Thursday will be called in by the school districts as early as Wednesday night. If schools do call off classes on Thursday, they will likely come in the morning as students and families are getting ready for the day.

You can check the latest closings at FOX2Detroit.com/closings