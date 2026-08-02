Good Samaritan rescues 3 from sinking fishing boat on Lake St. Clair

The Brief Three people were rescued after their 18-foot fishing boat was swamped by 3- to 4-foot waves on Lake St. Clair. Wolfpack Fishing Charters Capt. Zach Garza spotted the sinking boat and safely brought all three occupants to shore. TowBoatUS recovered the damaged vessel before it sank to the bottom of the lake and urged boaters to check weather conditions before heading out.



A Good Samaritan rescued three people from a sinking fishing boat on Lake St. Clair on Sunday, TowBoatUS Capt. Jacob Rushing confirmed to FOX 2.

The backstory:

Wolfpack Fishing Charters Capt. Zach Garza, of Harrison Township, spotted the distressed boat nearby and immediately headed toward it, rescuing the three occupants. All were safely brought to shore aboard Garza's boat.

Rushing said TowBoatUS was contacted to recover the 18-foot fishing boat after it was swamped by 3- to 4-foot waves on the lake Sunday morning.

TowBoatUS dispatched two boats to search for the vessel and found Garza already on scene assisting the boaters.

Crews successfully recovered the boat before it sank to the bottom of the lake. Rushing said the vessel was removed from the water but sustained damage due to the rough lake conditions.

Wolfpack Fishing Charters Capt. Zach Garza, of Harrison Township, spotted the distressed boat nearby and immediately headed toward it, rescuing the three occupants. (Ally Garza)

What they're saying:

"I think a good message to add to this would be: Before heading out, even if you're from out of town and have a short time to enjoy the lake, always check the weather," Rushing said in a statement to FOX 2. "Knowing the weather, as well as your boat's capabilities, is so important to keep you and all the people you bring out with you safe."

TowBoatUS dispatched two boats to search for the vessel and found Zach Garza already on scene assisting the boaters. (TowBoatUS)

What you can do:

Watch footage of the rescue submitted to FOX 2 in the video above.