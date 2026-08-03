The Brief The 45-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a Jeep while running on M-14 late Sunday night. She had been traveling home with a friend when the two got into an argument and she demanded to be let out. The friend, a 32-year-old Ann Arbor woman, was drunk during the incident, police say.



A 45-year-old Ann Arbor woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle traveling on M-14 late Sunday night.

The fatal collision happened after the woman had gotten into an argument with the driver of another vehicle, exited the vehicle, and started running on the highway.

Argument leads to deadly crash

What we know:

Around 11 p.m. on Aug. 2, Michigan State troopers were called to westbound M-14 near Wagner Road.

They had received reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle traveling westbound.

According to state police, the pedestrian had left a restaurant with her friend and both were traveling home in a Ford Explorer when they got into a fight. Investigators later learned both individuals had consumed alcohol at the restaurant they were traveling from.

During the argument, the passenger demanded to be let out of the Explorer and opened the door while it was still in motion.

The driver pulled onto the right shoulder and the passenger exited the vehicle.

State police say the 45-year-old then ran into the westbound lanes of the highway and was struck by a Jeep Compass.

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Dig deeper:

The driver of the Jeep Compass initially thought they had struck a deer before stopping.

The driver of the Ford Explorer, a 32-year-old resident of Ann Arbor, checked on her friend, realized she had died, and then left the scene.

The 45-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jeep Compass driver was injured during the incident and was not under the influence of any alcohol or drugs.

Driver was drunk during argument

Zoom out:

State police later located the driver of the Ford Explorer, who told them she left the scene where her friend had died because she "panicked."

Investigators later determined she was intoxicated while driving her Explorer.

A report will be sent to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office for possible charges for the 32-year-old driver, including OWI and leaving the scene of a fatal traffic crash.