1 dead, 1 injured after boat runs aground on Detroit River

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The Brief The U.S. Coast Guard received a distress call just before 3 a.m. Sunday. Authorities found a 37-foot white Rinker boat grounded on the Habitat Shoals, southeast of Celeron Island, with about 80% of the vessel out of the water. Investigators are working to determine who was operating the boat and whether alcohol or other factors contributed to the crash.



One person died and another was injured after a boat ran aground near an island on the Detroit River early Saturday morning, according to the Grosse Ile Township Police Department.

The backstory:

Officials said the U.S. Coast Guard received a distress call just before 3 a.m. reporting a boating accident near Celeron Island. The Coast Guard notified Grosse Ile Township police, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office and TowBoatUS of Gibraltar, which responded to the scene.

What we know:

When first responders arrived, they found a 37-foot white Rinker boat that had run aground on the Habitat Shoals, southeast of Celeron Island. Authorities said the vessel was approximately 80% out of the water.

Investigators determined two people were aboard the boat at the time of the crash.

The boat's owner, a Rockwood resident, was injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

A second occupant, a Brownstown Township resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was transported to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office for an examination. Authorities said notification of the next of kin is underway.

Dig deeper:

According to police, the boat's home port is Humbug Marina in Gibraltar. The vessel departed the marina at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Investigators are working to determine who was operating the boat at the time of the crash and whether alcohol or any other factors contributed to the incident.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grosse Ile Township Police Department.