Cosm Detroit opens Sept. 10 downtown, bringing immersive sports viewing experience

The Brief Cosm Detroit opens Sept. 10 bringing a massive immersive experience for live sports and movies. Cosm uses an 87-foot diameter 12+ LED Dome in a three-level venue covering 70,000 square feet. Cosm Detroit will anchor Bedrock’s Development at Cadillac Square in downtown.



Cosm is coming to Detroit making it the fourth "immersive sports and entertainment venue" in the country.

Big picture view:

Cosm Detroit is opening on Sept. 10 at Cadillac Square in Detroit, boasting an 87-foot diameter, LED display in 12K three-level venue covering 70,000 square feet.

The first public grand opening event will be the San Francisco 49ers-Los Angeles Rams season opener from Australia on Netflix.

Detroiters can visit Cosm.com and the Cosm App to view Cosm Detroit’s schedule of programming, including live sporting events and movies.

Cosm Detroit will anchor Bedrock’s Development at Cadillac Square in downtown.

The first time Detroit sports fans will get to experience a hometown team in Shared Reality is the Michigan vs. Oklahoma football game on September 12 and the Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills game on September 17.

Dig deeper:

Fans can expect wall-to-wall sportsbook-like LED displays in The Hall, and fresh air access, overlooking downtown on the rooftop Deck.

Flexible viewing options are offered through General Admission tickets with first-come, first-served seating in The Hall and on The Deck, as well as standing room access in The Dome. Ticket prices vary depending on the event type.

Reserved tickets must be purchased before entering The Dome and fans will find:

Lounge-like booths

In-seat service

Premium food and beverages delivered to seats.

When reserving tickets in The Hall, guests can watch multiple live sporting events at once on a wall-to-wall LED screen throughout the space. Similar to The Dome, a dedicated server will assist fans throughout their visit.

More about Cosm:

"Cosm’s Shared Reality experience bridges the gap between virtual and physical worlds, bringing fans together by merging a stadium-like atmosphere with the energy of the crowd, elevated food and beverage options, and exceptional visuals. It transports fans to the best seat in the house, whether it’s the sidelines of the College Football Playoffs, courtside at the NBA Finals, on the court for the U.S. Open, or on the pitch at a Premier League match."

Cosm Prices

Prices for the Detroit venue have not been announced but the range for ticket depends on what area of the venue you choose and for which event – like a real stadium or arena.

The following prices are estimates based on other locations:

General admission or standing room is about $11 to $45 on a first-come, first-serve basis at other locations.

Dome reserved seating includes individual high-top chairs or solo viewer tables starting around $60 or more at other locations.

Dome Lounge Booths are the most expensive, where every seat is immersed in the screen, priced about $85 and up at other locations.

Cosm Detroit schedule of events

NFL:

Week 1: 49ers at Rams (Sept. 10), Commanders at Eagles (Sept. 13), Cowboys at Giants (Sept. 13)

Week 2: Lions at Bills (Sept. 17), Commanders at Cowboys (Sept. 20), Colts at Chiefs (Sept. 20)

Week 3: Falcons at Packers (Sept. 24), Ravens at Cowboys (Sept. 27), Rams at Broncos (Sept. 27)

NCAA Football:

Week 2: Oklahoma @ Michigan (Sept. 12), Ohio State @ Texas (Sept. 12)

Week 3: Florida State @ Alabama (Sept. 19), LSU @ Ole Miss (Sept. 19)

US Open: Men’s Semifinals (Sept. 11)

ENTERTAINMENT:

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Shared Reality: Sept.10-11; Sept. 14-18; Sept. 21-22; Sept. 24-25; Sept. 28-30

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory in Shared Reality: Sept. 14-15; Sept. 17; Sept. 21-22; Sept. 28-29

The Matrix in Shared Reality: Sept. 22; Sept. 25; Sept. 29-30

More information

To learn more about Cosm Detroit and ticketing information for its opening events, visit Cosm.com/Detroit.